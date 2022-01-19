Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP Election 2022: BJP fields Mukta Raja from Aligarh

UP Election 2022: BJP fields Mukta Raja from Aligarh

On Wednesday, the top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2022 23:48 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Highlights

  • BJP released name of one more candidate for UP assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh
  • The BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls
  • Elections for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases starting from Feb 10

The BJP on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh.

With this, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party. The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.

Earlier in the day, the top brass of the BJP including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held deliberations with Uttar Pradesh unit leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to finalise the remaining candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP leaders also held meetings with Apnal Dal leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad to finalise the seat sharing agreement.

The elections for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

ALSO READBJP, Apna Dal, Nishad Party to contest UP polls in alliance, announces JP Nadda

ALSO READ | MVA wins Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat polls but BJP emerges single largest party

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News