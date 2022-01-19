Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITSHAH BJP, Apna Dal, Nishad Party to contest UP polls in alliance, announces JP Nadda

Highlights BJP, Nishad Party and Apna Dal will contest the UP polls in alliance.

BJP National President announced the alliance after a CEC meet today.

Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel welcomed the decision.

Bhartiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that his party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls jointly with Apna Dal and Nishad Party. The polls will be contested on 403 seats, he said. However, seat-sharing formula is yet to be finalised. The announcement was made after a BJP CEC meeting that was held in Delhi with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, UP CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad attending it.

"Today a big change is being seen in UP under the leadership of Modi ji and due to the tireless efforts of Yogi ji. Be it education, connectivity, investment, everywhere work has been done on a large scale", Nadda said during the address.

Welcoming the alliance of all three parties, Patel said, "Through the alliance of BJP, Nishad Party and Apna Dal, we will contest and win the UP assembly polls, and will steer the state in the direction of development".

Ahead of this announcement, the working president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Ashish Patel on Tuesday had said that their focus is to get "winnable seats" during seat-sharing talks with BJP. "Our complete focus is to get seats that are winnable. This is our priority," Patel told news agency ANI.

"Some of these seats include Pratapgarh Sadar, Vishvnathganj, Shohratgarh, Sevapuri, Chhanbey, Soraon, Jahanabad," he said.