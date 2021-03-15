UP Panchayat Election 2021: Allahabad High Court asks govt to follow 2015 reservation rules

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI UP Panchayat Election 2021: Allahabad High Court's big decision.

UP Panchayat Chunav Arakshan News: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to follow the 2015 rules for seat reservation in the upcoming Panchayat elections. The high court bench of Justice Rituraj Awasthi and Manish Thakur also directed the state administration to ensure that the UP Panchayat Election process is completed by May 25.

Earlier in February, the Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to hold panchayat elections by April 30 this year as it rejected the poll panel’s undertaking to hold the rural civic body elections by May 2021. The high court had noted that as per the mandate of the Constitution, the election of the panchayat should have been held on or before January 13, 2021.

Notably, following the expiry of the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayats and village panchayat head on December 25 last year, the state government had asked the district administration to take over panchayat administration. Assistant development officers were then appointed and given charge of the panchayat administrators of all panchayat bodies.

After the high court's order, the Uttar Pradesh government released the reservation policy for the panchayat polls. The government said that reservation by rotation will be implemented in the panchayat elections. The reservation system in place for the elections from 1995 to 2015 will be taken into account in the new policy, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh had said earlier.