UP Panchayat Election: 9,864 posts reserved for women. Check OBC, SC reservation details

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has laid out the reservation policy for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state stating that seats that were reserved in 2015 elections will not be reserved in the forthcoming polls.

Out of the total 75 seats in the Panchayat elections, likely to be held in April, a total of 48 seats will be reserved while 27 seats will remain unreserved.

Among 48 seats that will be reserved in the upcoming panchayat polls will comprise 16 for SC, 20 for Backward Classes and 12 for women.

The reservation system that was in place from 1995 to 2015 will be implemented.

Out of the total gram panchayat seats, 12,045 will be reserved for SCs, 330 for STs, and 15,712 for OBCs.

The development comes after the UP government passed a proposal that will pave way for the old system of rotation of seats for the reservation to be followed even with the delimination seats.

Cooperative Bank Loan Defaulters won't be allowed to contest polls

Cooperative Bank Loan defaulters will not be allowed to contest the forthcoming Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. If they are willing to contest, then first, they will have to repay the loan to the Cooperative Society and District Cooperative Bank.

Not only this, candidates will have to present no dues certificate to contest Panchayat elections. A notification has also been issued in this regard.

When elections will be held?

The Allahabad High Court last week asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year. A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan Agarwal gave the order, rejecting the state’s poll panel’s undertaking to hold the rural civic body elections by May 2021.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the counsel for the poll panel had placed before the court a tentative schedule of the panchayat elections.

After going through the schedule, the bench had observed, “The schedule of the election given by the Election Commission shows its completion in May 2021. Prima facie, we cannot accept the schedule given by Election Commission."

"As per the mandate of the Constitution, the election of the Panchayat should have been held on or before January 13, 2021,” it had said.

The court’s order came on a plea by a former village pradhan of UP Hathras district, Vinod Upadhyay, seeking directions to the state poll panel to issue notifications for holding the panchayat election in accordance as per the provisions of Article 243-E of Constitution.

The petitioner had also sought a direction to the state government against interfering in the functioning of Zila Panchayat till then.

Following the expiry of the five-year term of Uttar Pradesh gram panchayats and village panchayat head on December 25, the state government had asked the district administration to take over the panchayat administration.

Following this notification, the district administration had appointed assistant development officers were given the charge of the panchayat administrators of all panchayat bodies, numbering 58,758 in the state.

