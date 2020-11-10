Image Source : PTI Telangana: BJP leading in Dubbak bypoll after first round

BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 341 votes after the completion of first round in the bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana on Tuesday. Raghunandan Rao got 3,208 votes, while Sujatha secured 2,867 votes in the first round.

Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy obtained 648 votes.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM and it is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.

The bypoll held on November 3 has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

