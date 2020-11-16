Who is Tarkishore Prasad: RSS veteran who is replacing Sushil Kumar Modi as Bihar's deputy CM

Image Source : PTI BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad will be the new Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

Who is Tarkishore Prasad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarkishore Prasad is set to replace Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy CM of Bihar. Prasad was on Sunday elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Tarkishore comes from the Kalwar caste which is a part of the Vaishya community. He is known to be close to Sushil Kumar. He successfully contested the Katihar Assembly seat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. He defeated RJD leader Ram Prakash Mahto by a margin of over 10,500 votes.

Tarkishore Prasad has won the seat four times in a row (2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020). He won in 2015 from Katihar by a margin of 9.7 per cent despite the strong campaigning by Lalu and Nitish. He had defeated Janata Dal United candidate Bijay Singh.

Tarkishore passed Intermediate from DS College in Katihar in the year 1974. He has been a member of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate of the RSS. He had held several posts in the organisation before joining the BJP.

The 64-year-old politician commands considerable clout in the BJP's state unit. According to Tarkishore's election affidavit, he is a millionaire. He has total declared assets of worth Rs 1.9 crore, of which Rs 49.4 lakh is movable assets and Rs 1.4 crore is immovable assets.