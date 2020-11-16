Who is Renu Devi: BJP's surprise pick as Bihar's deputy Chief Minister

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Renu Devi to take oath as the deputy CM of Bihar.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Renu Devi will take oath as the deputy CM of Bihar on Monday. Devi was on Sunday elected as the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

Renu Devi, formerly the party's national vice president, comes from the Noniya caste, which is an extremely backward class community. She won election from Bettiah Assembly seat. She defeated Congress' Madan Mohan Tiwari by a margin of 18,000 votes. She won from Bettiah in 2000, twice in 2005, 2010, and 2020. In 2015, she had lost to Congress rival Madan Mohan. Renu Devi was also a minister during Nitish Kumar's second term.

Speaking to India TV, Renu Devi said that she is a dedicated BJP worker and she will discharge the responsibility with dedication. Devi said that she will work with "two brothers to serve the people of Bihar". Besides Devi, BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad will also take oath as the deputy CM.

Notably, out of 24 Vaishyas/Baniyas MLAs who won in the elections, 15 are from BJP. Similarly, BJP won five while JD(U) won nine seats out of the 19 EBC MLAs.