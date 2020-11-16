Bihar Govt Formation: 13 Ministers to take oath along with Nitish Kumar - Check FULL LIST

Image Source : PTI Bihar Govt Formation: 14 Ministers to take oath along with Nitish Kumar - Check FULL LIST

A total of 13 ministers are expected to be sworn-in along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in the oath-taking ceremony on Monday evening at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer Nitish and others the oath of office and secrecy. The ceremony will be attended by Union minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president Amit Shah. This will be Nitish's fourth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He will take oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time in a row. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will not be a part of his Cabinet with the BJP announcing Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as the deputy CMs.

FULL LIST OF MINISTERS SET TO TAKE OATH TODAY

Chief Minister: Nitish Kumar (JDU)

Deputy Chief Minister: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Deputy Chief Minister: Renu Devi (BJP)

Minister: Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)

Minister: Santosh Suman (HAM). He is the son of Jitan Ram Manjhi. Santosh is a member of the Legislative Council

Minister: Mukesh Sahni. He heads the VIP. Interestingly, the former Bollywood set designer lost elections from Simri Bakhtiyarpur

Minister: Vijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU). He won from Supual

Minister: Ashok Choudhary will also take oath. He is the working president of Janta Dal United

Minister: Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JDU will take path. Choudhary won from Tarapur in Munger district. He had won from here in 2015

Minister: Sheela Mandal of the JDU to take oath today. Sheela Mandal won from Phulparas in Madhubani. Sheela defeated Kripanath Thakur of Congress and Bonod Kumar Singh of the LJP

Ministers: BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Ram Prit Paswan will also take oath on Monday.

In another related development, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav is set to be the Speaker in the new Assembly. Nand Kishore won from the Patna Sahib Assembly seat. The Speaker's post has been with the JDU ever since he took over a decade and a half ago.

The NDA in Bihar comprises fiur parties -- JDU, BJP, HAM, and VIP. The alliance won 125 seats in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JDU secured 43 seats. HAM and VIP pocketed four seats each.