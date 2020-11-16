Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM today, BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi to be deputy CMs

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar to take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar today evening.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the BJP-JDU will take charge on Monday in Bihar. The new government will be headed by JDU president Nitish Kumar. This will be the Nitish's fourth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He will take oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time in a row. The announcement of Nitish's as the leader of alliance came after a meeting which was attended by senior NDA leaders in Patna. The meeting took place at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had been sent from Delhi as the observer for the BJP. "Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the NDA legislature party leader. Our MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were respectively elected as the leader and deputy leader of the BJP legislature party," Rajnath told reporters on Sunday.

9:50 AM: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nand Kishore Yadav will be the Speaker. Yadav contested elections from the Patna Sahib Assembly seat. He was a minister in the previous Nitish Kumar government.

9:45 AM: The BJP is likely to get the Speaker post. JDU leader and outgoing Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will join Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. The decision was taken at late night meeting of the NDA constituents in Patna.

9:30 AM: Six ministers each from the BJP and JDU will take oath on Monday. From the VIP, one member will take oath. From HAM, Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman will take oath. Santosh is a member of the Legislative Council.

9:10 AM: Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the oath taking ceremony in Patna.

9 AM: According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get the Speaker post. The Speaker's post has been with the JDU ever since he took over a decade and a half ago.

8:30 AM: BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will replace Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy CM. Tarkishore Prasad, a four-time MLA from Katihar, was elected as the BJP legislature party on Sunday. Renu Devi will also take oath as the deputy CM. She was elected as the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

8 AM: Nitish Kumar to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar today at Raj Bhawan. Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer him the oath of office and secrecy.

Nitish Kumar, who met Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday along with leaders like BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal to stake claim for the formation of a new government, said the swearing in would take place on Monday between 4 and 4.30 PM at the Raj Bhawan.

The alliance returned to power in the state with 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP is single largest party in the alliance with 74 seats while the JDU secured 43 seats. Other NDA constituents Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won four seats each.

