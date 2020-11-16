'Tired and politically belittled leader': Prashant Kishor rubs it in as Nitish Kumar takes oath

Image Source : ANI Prashant Kishore had managed Nitish Kumar's poll campaign in 2015.

Former Janata Dal-United vice-president Prashant Kishor on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar as he took oath as the Bihar chief minister for the fourth straight term. However, Kishor laced his congratulatory tweet with some harsh words for his former boss.

Prashant Kishor said that Bihar should brace for 'few more years' of dull governance with Nitish Kumar at the helm. Labelling Nitish as 'BJP-nominated' CM, Kishor said, "With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance."

ALSO READ: Why Sushil Kumar Modi was denied Bihar deputy CM post? Nitish Kumar responds

The top election strategist who masterminded Nitish's election campaign in 2015 with popular slogan like "Bihar mein bahar ho, phir se Nitish Kumar ho", had joined the JD-U as vice-president in 2018, months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

भाजपा मनोनीत मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने पर @NitishKumar जी को बधाई।



With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) November 16, 2020

Kishor, who originally hails from Bihar's Buxar, had also managed the BJP and Narendra Modi's campaign in 2014 scripting an overwhelming victory for the saffron party.

Nitish Kumar had unceremoniously axed Prashant Kishor from the party for his open criticism of the CM's stand on the citizenship law (CAA). "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you," Prashant Kishor had said in his parting tweet.

Latest India News