Simdega Constituency Result LIVE: Shradhanand Besra of BJP leads

Early trends from Simdega constituency show Shradhanand Besra of BJP leading with 3853 votes against Congress's Bhushan Bara.

Ranchi Updated on: December 23, 2019 10:26 IST
Early trends from Simdega show Shradhanand Besra of BJP leading with 3853 votes against Congress's Bhushan Bara. Simdega district has a high density of Scheduled Tribe population making it 70.78 percent of the district's total population of 5,99,578, as per the Census 2011. Simdega is also part of the dreaded Red Corridor and is one of the 18 districts facing Maoist challenge in Jharkhand.

In the 2014 election, BJP's Gangotri Kujur had won the seat receiving 54,200 votes. Kujur had defeated Bandhu Tirkey of the All India Trinamool Congress, who got 46,595 votes. In the 2009 election, Bandhu Tirkey, then with the Jharkhand Jan Morcha (JHJAM), had defeated Deo Kumar Dhan of the Congress.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition

Parties

Number of candidates

UPA

(81)

  

Congress

31
 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

43
 

Rashtriya Janata Dal

7

NDA
(NA)

  

Bharatiya Janata Party

79
 

All Jharkhand Students Union

52
 

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha

81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies  AJSU party (5)  and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.

Party Flag or symbol Seats on Vote percentage
Bharatiya Janata Party   37 31.26%
All Jharkhand Students Union Banana 5 3.68%
JVM(P) MLA's joined BJP (11 feb 2015)   6  
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Comb 8-6=2 9.99%
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Indian Election Symbol Bow And Arrow.png 19 20.43%
Congress Flag of the Indian National Congress.svg 6 10.46%
Bahujan Samaj Party
Elephant Bahujan Samaj Party.svg
 1 1.82%
CPI(M)
South Asian Communist Banner.svg
 1 1.52%
Jharkhand Party   1 1.11%
Marxist Co-ordination Committee   1 1.02%
Jai Bharat Samanta Party   1 0.79%
Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha   1 0.49%
Left Parties   0 1.66%
Nominated   1  
 

