Modi Vs Rahul: CAA, jobs, slowdown and more in Delhi election rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi traded barbs at each other during election rallies in Delhi on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party too was not out of the radar. Addressing the public in Dwarka, Modi said that Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues of national security. The prime minister accused the AAP dispensation of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital and asked if the AAP government's 'mohalla clinics' will work if Delhiites fall sick outside the city.

Slamming the AAP and Congress, Modi said both parties cry for Batla House terrorists, put security forces in dock and instigate people but can't develop the national capital. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, addressed his first rally in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi assembly polls. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi said they were not interested in jobs for youngsters but were keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power. He said both AAP and BJP aim to spread hatred in the society, something the Congress could never do.

Gandhi, who was addressing the poll rally in support of Congress candidate from Jangpura Tarwinder Singh Marwah, said the BJP was not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment but instead encouraging violence.

"They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hiduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism-- where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?," he asked the crowd.

What kind of "Hindu dharm" is this of Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Hinduism talked about taking everyone along, Gandhi said at the rally.

"Show one BJP leader who raised the 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan. Congress's Jangpura candidate did that and went to jail in Pakistan for it," he said.

