‘Tall claims’: PM Modi attacks Arvind Kejriwal over pending Jan Lokpal Bill

PM Modi during his address in Delhi on Monday

Launching a major attack on Delhi government over the pending Jan Lokpal Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday questioned the “tall claims” made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in lead-up to the 2015 assembly elections.

“The people of the country got a Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting for it. There was such a big movement, such tall claims, what happened to them all?” PM Modi said at Karkardooma in the poll-bound state. The rally was the first one addressed by the Prime Minister in the lead-up to Feb 8 vote.

A report last year cited Delhi government officials as claiming that the Jan Lokpal Bill was with the state government as of then, after going back and forth between the Centre and the state government. However, the file is learnt to be with the state government at present.

The introduction of the Jan Lokpal Bill had been a major election plan of AAP, largely credited with storming it to power in the 2013 assembly elections. After staying in power for 49 days with backing from Congress, Kejriwal abruptly resigned from his post citing lack of inability to pass the legislation.

In the 2015 state elections, AAP got to power in a landslide majority, winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi legislative assembly.

“The Aam Aadmi Party was formed in the wake of a popular movement across the country for the creation of a strong and effective Lokpal to tackle corruption in high places,” stated the party manifesto in 2015, as it resolved “to legislate the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill after coming to power.”