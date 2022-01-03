PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects during Manipur, Tripura visit on January 4

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI Oken Sanasam in Manipur

Highlights PM Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura ahead of elections in the former slated for 2022.

He will visit both states on January 4 and launch several projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the states of Manipur and Tripura on January 4. At around 11 AM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs. 4800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter, at around 2 pm, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives.

13 projects to be inaugurated in Manipur

In Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs. 1850 crores and lay the foundation stone of 9 projects worth around Rs 2950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors such as Road Infrastructure, Drinking Water Supply, Health, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology, Skill Development, Art, and Culture, among others.

In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, he will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometers, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region.

Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Programme.

Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores. This will be a major step in further boosting the mobile connectivity of the state.

Key initiatives to be launched in Tripura

During his visit to the state, PM will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport. The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with Modi's endeavor to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country. He will also launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools.