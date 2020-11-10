Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur Bypolls: BJP wins 4 out of 5 Assembly seats in Wango, Singhat, Saitu and Wangjing Tentha

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh announced that they have won four out of five Assembly seats in by-elections on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, Oinam Lukhoi Singh has won from Wangoi, Ginsuanhau from Singhat, Ngamthang Haokip from Saitu and Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha Assembly seats. All these four are Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

Independent candidate Y. Antas Khan won from Lilong assembly seat.

Taking to twitter, N.Biren Singh said, "A huge day for @BJP4Manipur! We won 4 out of 5 seats -@BJP4Manipur contested only in 4 ACs- in #Manipur Assembly Bypoll. Once again the people of Manipur show their trust in principles and ideology of @BJP4India and leadership of Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji."

By-polls were held in five Assembly constituencies in the state on November 7. Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. It is carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.

