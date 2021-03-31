'Time has come to unite against BJP': Mamata writes to Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav, other leaders

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally on the last day of the campaign for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections, in Nandigram.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to the heads of other political outfits, senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, saying that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP's attack on democracy and constitution.

BJP supporters greet Didi with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Nandigram

On Tuesday, BJP supporters reportedly greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Nandigram.

Banerjee, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, her once-close aide turned adversary, is campaigning in the constituency since Sunday.

It is learnt that before she was about to leave for Bhangabera, BJP supporters greeted Banerjee with Jai Shri Ram chants at Reyapara. A local Trinamool worker said that sensing defeat, the BJP is resorting to cheap tactics to make others uncomfortable.

The personnel deployed for the Chief Minister's security ensured that the BJP supporters did not reach near her. A BJP worker said that raising Jai Shri Ram chant is not a crime.

