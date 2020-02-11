Kondli Constituency Result Live

Kondli Constituency Result Live: The Kondli Assembly constituency lies in the East Delhi district of the National Capital. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. In Koldli assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray. The AAP has given its ticket to Kuldeep Kumar. The BJP has declared Rajkumar Dhillion as its candidate, while Congress nominated Amrish Singh Gautam.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,91,203 eligible electors, of which 1,03,863 were male, 87,328 female and 12 voters of the third gender. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Kondli is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Delhi Election Result 2020 | Kondli Constituency Result Live Updates:

Manoj Kumar from AAP was the winner of this constituency during Delhi Assembly Election 2015. Manoj Kumar, who received 50.66 per cent of the votes, defeated BJP's Hukam Singh. AAP has won this constituency two times in the previous Delhi elections. INC has won once. Whereas BJP lost three times.