Khijri Constituency Result LIVE: Congress candidate Rajesh Kachhap leading with 3173 votes

Khijri Constituency Result:

Congress candidate Rajesh Kachhap leading against Ram Kumar Pahan of BJP with 3173 votes from Khijri constituency. The Khijri Assembly seat is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramkumar Pahan, who defeated the Indian National Congress' Sundri Devi by a wide margin in the 2014 election. Ramkumar netted 94,581 votes compared to Devi's 29,699 votes in the constituency, which witnessed a 60 percent turnout.

The BJP is ruling Jharkhand by partnering with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The Jharkhand Assembly term will end on 5 January, 2020.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.