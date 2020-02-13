Jyotiraditya Scindia contradicts Chidambaram, says Delhi election results ‘disappointing’ for Congress

A file photo of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday termed the Delhi assembly election results as “disappointing” for the party, as he called for a new ideology and work process to revamp the political outfit. "The country has changed, so we also need to opt for a new way of thinking and connect with the people of the country,” Scindia said.

Scindia’s remarks come a two days after senior party leader P Chidambaram celebrated the victory of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), writing on Twitter that the voters of the national capital had set an example for people from other poll-bound states.

“AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022,” the former finance minister tweeted on Feb 11.

His remarks didn’t go down well with Delhi Congress unit leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who took to Twitter to complain about Chidambaram’s apathy towards Congress’ drubbing.

"Should Congress party shut shop?" Sharmishtha, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said, reactinbg to Chidambaram’s comment praising AAP.

The Delhi unit of the Congress Party is in a state of disarray, not sending any MLA to the Delhi assembly for the second consecutive election. Even in 2015, the party had drawn a blank in the election.

Several Congress party workers who spoke to India TV said that the state leadership of the party was more or less “absent” from campaigning in the lead-up to the voting.

“Rahulji and Priyankaji could have held more rallies in Delhi. Their public appearances came too late,” complained a party worker, who didn’t wish to be identified as he didn’t want to be seen as criticising his own party.

The Delhi unit chief of Congress, Subhash Chopra, as well as party incharge of the National Capital PC Chacko resigned in the wake of the poll debacle.