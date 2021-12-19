Hindutvavadis believe all Indians have same DNA: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at RSS chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Highlights Rahul Gandhi's statement has come after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on DNA of Indians

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that he was a Hindu but not a Hindutvavadi

For over 40,000 years, DNA of all people in India has been the same, said Mohan Bhagwat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat saying all 'Hindutvavadi' believe that the DNA of all Indians has been the same.

Rahul Gandhi's comments have come after Mohan Bhagwat during an event said that for over 40,000 years, DNA of all people in India has been the same adding he was not faffing.

Taking a pot shot at the RSS chief, Rahul Gandhi, though did not take Mohan Bhagwat's name but said, "Hindus believe that DNA of every person is the same but those who are Hindutvavadi, they think that DNA of all Indians is the same."

Last week, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jaipur had said, "I am a Hindu, not Hindutwavadi". Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Rahul said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning. A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone, embraces everyone and respects all religions, the Congress leader said.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, the Congress leader said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life for the search just like Mahatma Gandhi. But, in the end, one Hindutvadi fired three bullets in his chest, Rahul said.

However, a couple of days ago, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on Hindu and Hindutvavadis and said his knowledge and concept on the subject is "very poor."

"Without Hindutva, a Hindu cannot remain a living being. By drawing a distinction between the terms Hindu and Hindutva, he has separated the body from its soul. He has very poor knowledge and concept," Kumar told reporters.

ALSO READ | 'I am a Hindu, not Hindutwavadi': Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP at Jaipur rally

ALSO READ | What Priyanka Gandhi said on contesting UP polls from Raebareli or Amethi | Exclusive