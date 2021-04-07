Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling begins in Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan; Results today

Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be announced today

Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE: Polling for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh begun on Wednesday morning amid tight security. The four municipal corporations are -- Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan. The six panchayats are -- Ani, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar.

The state Election Commission has made elaborate arrangement for the smooth conduct of the exercise. Polling will conclude at 4 PM. All Covid-19 related protocols like face mask, hand gloves, social distancing are being followed at the polling stations.

Counting of vote will start immediately after polling is concludes. Results will be declared by late evening.

The elections for four Himachal Pradesh municipal corporations are being seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Himachal Pradesh local body election 2021, Himachal Pradesh municipal election 2021 LIVE:

10 AM: Himachal Pradesh Civic Body Election 2021

Mandi, Solan and Palampur are the newly-created civic bodies and are going for polls for the first time. Dharamshala municipal corporation was created in 2015 when the elections were not held on party symbols. The fifth municipal corporation of Shimla will end in 2022. Thus, it has been kept out of the poll schedule.

9:40 AM: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE

Polling is taking place four municipal corporations -- Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan. The six panchayats are -- Ani, Chirgaon, Nerwa, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar.

9:20 AM: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Election 2021 LIVE

Polling begins in Himachal Pradesh for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats.