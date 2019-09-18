Election Commission appeals to political parties not to use plastics during polls

Image Source : ANI Elections Commission appeals to political parties not to use plastics during polls

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has appealed political parties to avoid the use of plastic during polls on Wednesday. In a meeting for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, he also informed that the elections via ballot papers are not possible.

Arora said: "Few political parties have asked about voting through ballot paper. We have told them it is not possible, its history now. Some political parties have said that elections should be scheduled after Diwali."

Putting emphasis on the benefits of EVMs, the election commissioner said: "Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) cannot be tampered. EVMs can malfunction but cannot be tampered."

"More Central Armed forces to be deployed in Left Wing Extremism affected areas. Movement of Central forces from one place to another significant factor in deciding poll dates. Some political parties demanded to raise of expenditure limit while others want it to be cut," he added.

He also said that the commission has asked chief secretary whether they should continue our work in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts affected by floods recently or not, if they make a need-based case for something then the Commission will consider sympathetically.

(With inputs from agencies)

