Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: AAP leading in 4 wards

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates

Counting began on Wednesday morning for the bypolls to five municipal wards in Delhi amid tight security. More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates:

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates: In the 2017 civic polls, the BJP had retained all three corporations. The AAP finished a distant second. The saffron party had swept the polls by winning 181 seats. The AAP had secured 48 and Congress won 30.

elhi MCD Election Results 2021: Latest visuals

Delhi MCD election bypolls result: While two wards are under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), three others are under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). These municipal wards are Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauan Banger.

Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live: The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini- C wards. The Congress candidate was leading in Chauhan Bangar.

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates: AAP candidates leading in four wards as the counting for municipal bypolls began on Wednesday morning.

The main contenders are the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress. All of them have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the bypolls, which are being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.