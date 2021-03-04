Congress' tea blooper! BJP claims party using photo of Taiwan for 'Assam Bachao' campaign

Image Source : TWITTER @HIMANTABISWA BJP claims Congress using photo of Taiwan for 'Assam Bachao' campaign

Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the Congress party in its ongoing campaign 'Axom Basaon Ahok' has used a picture of tea garden from Taiwan. Biswa said that the grand old party leaders cannot even recognise Assam. The mistake, he said, was an insult to the people of Assam and the tea garden workers.

“Official Congress campaign page is using photo of tea garden from Taiwan to say “Assam Bachao”. Congress leaders can’t even recognize Assam? This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state,” he tweeted.

The BJP leader also tweeted the photo of Congress' ‘Assam Bacha (save Assam)’ campaign alongside another screenshot from Fotosearch that said it was a photo from the Nantou Tea garden in Taiwan.

Notably, the issue of tea garden workers is one of the major issues in the assembly elections. With close to 10 lakh tea workers and over 60 lakh population of the tea tribe community, they are a major vote bank in Assam. Over the years, Assam tea votes have seen a shift from Congress to the BJP. The tea tribe community is a determining factor in as many as 35 assembly seats, out of a total 126.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held in three phases. While first phase will cover 48 seats on March 27, 39 seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. The remaining 40 seats will go to polls in the third and final phase on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2.

