Friday, December 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • NIA team will travel to Germany for questioning Ludhiana blast suspect Multani
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. BJP conspiring to end reservation by privatisation: Akhilesh Yadav

BJP conspiring to end reservation by privatisation: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav described the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as a historic opportunity for the deprived and the jobless to protect Indian Constitution and avail the right enshrined therein.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
Lucknow Published on: December 31, 2021 11:24 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the BJP is conspiring to end reservation in the government jobs by privatisation. He said that this would hit youths aspiring for government jobs.

Akhilesh, while addressing meetings on Thursday night, described the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as a historic opportunity for the deprived and the jobless to protect Indian Constitution and avail the right enshrined therein.

"The growing fear of losing the elections is taking its toll on the ruling BJP. With defeat imminent in the elections, the party has now become more intolerant and aggressive. Attempts to hatch conspiracies and defame the opposition are growing. But the people have seen through this falsehood and are coming out in support of the opposition parties in growing numbers," he pointed out.

Akhilesh said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that his government has given jobs to youths but he conveniently overlooks the fact that thousands of young boys and girls are being beaten up for demanding jobs and protesting against anomalies in recruitment of teachers for 69,000 vacancies.

"Dalits and Backward Class candidates have been deprived of their reservation rights in recruitment for 68,500 and 69,000 vacancies that have been advertised 2018 onwards," he said.

The SP national president said the chief minister keeps on making statements on providing jobs quoting bogus statistics and does not pay attention to thousands of jobless youths holding demonstrations outside the Vidhan Bhawan and marching towards his residence.

"The government should put out hoardings of those who have been given jobs," he added.

Akhilesh cited news photographs in which a police officer is seen holding a youth by his neck and dragging him away from the protest site, Akhilesh said influenced by the 'encounter culture' of the present government, some policemen have lost human touch.

READ MORE: BJP won't get Muslim votes as it scrapped Article 370, says party MP Subrat Pathak

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News