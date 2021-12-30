UP polls: BJP won't get Muslim votes as it scrapped Article 370, says party MP Subrat Pathak

Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, said that the saffron party won't get votes from the Muslim community as it scrapped Article 370.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: December 30, 2021 11:44 IST
BJP MP Subrat Pathak speaks at an election rally in Kannauj
Image Source : ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subrat Pathak has said that the party may not get votes from the Muslim community as it has scrapped Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi. Subrat, who represents UP's Kannauj in the Lok Sabha, during a public rally in his constituency said that the saffron party does not want votes "of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pakistan slogans and dream of Sharia law in India".

"We won't get (Muslim) votes because we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi & will build a temple in Mathura also," the BJP leader said.

"BJP doesn't want votes of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pak slogans and dream of Sharia law in India," he added.

BJP leaders, especially from Uttar Pradesh, are now raking up the issue of Mathura ahead of the Assembly polls. They are pressing for rapid development work in Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, on the lines of works in Ayodhya and Kashi.

Meanwhile, the BJP is looking for a gain in its vote bank with its increased association of Muslim families through various welfare schemes. The party is hopeful about bagging a higher Muslim vote share in the upcoming polls. Muslims in Uttar Pradesh form approximately 19 per cent of the state's population. 

