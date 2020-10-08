Image Source : PTI Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP fields 3 BJP turncoats in first list of 42 candidates

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Thursday released a list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections 2020. Rameshwar Chaurasia, Usha Vidyarthi and Rajendra Singh - BJP leaders who had recently joined the party to contest from Sasaram, Paliganj and Dinara respectively.

As per a report in IANS, BJP leader Ram Sanjeevan Singh of Bhojpur, Devesh Sharma of Jehanabad, Ramavatar Singh of Gaya, RS Singh, former JD-U vice president of Aurangabad district and Kapil Dev Singh, who was the former JD-U vice-president of Khagaria are expected to join the LJP.

The LJP on Sunday quit the NDA citing ideological differences with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan has announced that the LJP will field candidates against Nitish Kumar's JD(U), but extend 'support' to the BJP. The party is a constituent of the NDA at the Centre. The party is likely to contest from 143 seats.

Chirag is the son of LJP founder and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan. Ramvilas is currently unwell and undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. Chirag has been vocal against Nitish for sometime, but refrained from commenting on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

