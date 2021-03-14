Image Source : PTI TMC will face massive defeat in Bengal elections: PM Modi tells top BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will face massive defeat during the upcoming elections. Chairing a meeting of the BJP's central election committee, the prime minister told leaders the TMC will come to face with its defeat by the end of the second phase elections in West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee held its meeting on Saturday to finalise its remaining candidates for the Assam and West Bengal assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among other top party leaders to attend the meeting. Other top leaders who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda.

This was the second CEC meeting over the assembly polls in four states, which also include Tamil Nadu and Kerala, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.



The party had earlier declared the names of its candidates for the first two rounds of polls in Assam and Bengal scheduled on March 27 and April 1.

While Assam will have a three-phase election, polling in Bengal will be held in eight phases.

Three other states and Union Territories will have a single-round poll on April 6.