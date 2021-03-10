Image Source : ANI Bengal polls 2021: BJP's starry rendezvous continues as 2 more actors join party

Two more Bengali actors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state. Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the saffron party at an event in Kolkata. This comes days after yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, on Sunday joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally.

Besides, TMC MLA Gaurishankar Dutta also joined the saffron party on Wednesday, in yet another jolt to Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Tuesday, five sitting TMC MLAs defected to the BJP. Four-time MLAs Sonali Guha, a close associate of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for decades, and 80-year-old Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a prominent face of the Singur movement, joined the saffron party after they were denied the poll ticket. Another four-time legislator, 85-year-old Jatu Lahiri, and former footballer Dipendu Biswas, a first-time MLA, also switched sides after their names did not feature in the TMC's candidate list released on March 5.

In recent months, a number of sitting TMC MLAs, including ministers, have joined the saffron camp. The BJP also took control of the 38-member Malda Zilla Parishad after its 22 members changed sides. Bengali actress Tanusree Chakraborty also joined the BJP.

READ MORE: Bengal polls 2021: TMC faces fresh spate of defections as 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP