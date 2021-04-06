High voter turnout in Assam, Puducherry, Bengal and Kerala; polls conclude in 3 states, 1 UT: Big takeaways

Image Source : PTI Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other materials as they leave for polling stations from a distribution centre on the eve of the third and final phase of State Assembly elections, in Guwahati.

Polling for the third phase in West Bengal, final phase in Assam, single-phased in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections 2021 concluded on Tuesday. The voting began at 7 am across 475 seats in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry and ended at 7 pm. Today's voting marks the end of 3-phase assembly elections in Assam and also TN, Kerala and Puducherry single-phase polls. In Assam, Bengal and Puducherry, a high voter percentage was recorded while turnout remained between 60-70% in the other two states. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Polling day in Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and TN | Big takeaways

Bengal

Despite the violence in Bengal, voter enthusiasm was high with 77.68 per cent of voters casting their ballots till 5 pm, two hours before polling ended. Polls were conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Voting in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), saw 76.68 per cent votes being cast by 5 pm. While 77.93 per cent votes were cast in seven seats in Howrah (part I) and 79.36 per cent in eight in Hooghly (part I), they added.

"Voter turnout of 77.68 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in 31 seats," an EC official said.

WATCH | Bengal: EC suspends sector officer after EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader's residence

ALSO READ | Didi asking Muslims to vote for TMC shows minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Assam

In Assam, an estimated 82.33 per cent of 79.2 lakh electors voted in the third and last phase in 40 constituencies that largely remained peaceful except for sporadic incidents of violence and disturbances reported from some areas.

The percentage of polling, which took place from 7 am to 6 pm, may increase a bit with the arrival of more information, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Chandra Das said.

"As per the information available, the poll percentage has been estimated at 82.33 per cent," he added.

Polling percentage in the third round is more than the previous two which saw 79.93 and 80.96 per cent voting respectively.

The South Salmara district witnessed highest polling at 89.49 per cent, followed by Dhubri with 89.20 per cent and Bilasipara (87.07 per cent), official data showed.

Lower polling took place at Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises the Guwahati city, at 74.42 per cent, followed by Bajali with 77.51 per cent and Baksa (78.22 per cent).

Altogether 337 candidates, including 25 women, are contesting in 40 constituencies in the third phase.

Their fate was sealed by 79,19,641 electors, including 40,11,539 males, 39,07,963 females and 139 transgenders, in 11,401 polling stations.

ALSO READ | 171 votes cast in Assam booth that has 90 voters, 5 officials suspended

Kerala

In Kerala, voter turnout was recorded at 69.95 per cent till 5 pm, the Election Commission.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) are in a direct fight.

The BJP is also trying to make its presence felt in the Kerala Assembly, where it had just one member in the previous term. The BJP has left no stones unturned to make inroads into the southern state, including reaching out to the Christian community.

ALSO READ | 'Seven deadly sins': PM Modi slams LDF, UDF, says people of Kerala fed up, want change

Tamil Nadu

Voter turnout crossed 60 per cent in Tamil Nadu by evening as polling continued peacefully with key leaders including AIADMK's K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and DMK chief MK Stalin exercising their franchise in the assembly polls.

Sporadic, poll-related minor incidents were, however, reported from a couple of places though there were no major untoward incidents.

Till 5 pm, the polling was 63.60 per cent, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters.

Namakkal saw the highest of 70.79 per cent and Tirunelveli the lowest with 50.05 percent.

The ruling AIADMK filed a petition with the CEO against Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK candidate from Chepauk-Triplicane segment for allegedly wearing a party insignia that also encompassed party symbol 'rising sun' while voting. The AIADMK sought Udhayanidhi's 'disqualification.'

AIADMK Lok Sabha MP P Ravindhranath alleged he and his supporters were allegedly attacked by DMK men.

Pointing to the damaged windscreen and window of his car, he alleged it was an attempt aimed at a 'murderous assault', adding 'huge stones'

were used for the attack.

DMK's Thondamuthur constituency nominee in Coimbatore district, Karthikeya Sivesenapathy alleged ruling AIADMK and BJP people tried to attack when he was travelling in a car. The video on the 'attack' was 'clear' he told reporters, adding a complaint has been lodged. An AIADMK worker allegedly threatened him too, he claimed.

WATCH | Meet this candidate from TN's Komarapalayam, politician by day and weaver at night

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Keerthy Suresh, Thala Ajith to Vijay south stars cast their vote

Puducherry

An estimated 81.64 per cent of the 10.04 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Puducherry on Tuesday for the 30 Assembly seats in the union territory.

An official source said that Yanam registered the highest polling percentage of 91.27 per cent and Mahe region, the lowest at 73.53 per cent. Polling was by and large peaceful.

A health department release said 510 COVID-19 patients also cast their franchise with full protective gear in the last hour of the polling, from 6-7 pm.

In the Union Territory, it is a direct fight between the Congress and the NDA led by the All India NR Congress (AINRC).

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, whose government lost the trust vote just before the announcement of polls, is leading the Congress fight.

During the ongoing elections till this phase, a record seizure of Rs 947.98 crore has been made from the four states and Puducherry as on April 6.

The Commission has been laying specific emphasis on inducement free elections and curbing the malaise of undue money power, liquor, freebies.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

ALSO READ | False narratives on CAA, farm laws a conspiracy to create political instability: PM Modi