Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah to flag off 4th phase of BJP yatra from Cooch Behar, address rally

He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said. Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.

New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2021 8:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday and also address a public meeting at the Thakurbari ground here. According to party's media in charge Anil Baluni, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata. 

Shah's visit to the state will bolster the party’s campaign in the eastern state where polls will take place in April-May later this year. Earlier, Shah’s tour of Bengal scheduled for January 30-31 was cancelled at the last minute. 

The BJP has planned five rounds of 'Poriborton Yatra' (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign to

