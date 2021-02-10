PM Modi calls farmers' protest 'pavitra' but cautions against 'andolanjeevis' hijacking it

Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers' protest is 'pavitra', but andolanjeevis attempting to hijack it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet again called out "andolanjeevis" for "hijacking" the farmers' protest. Modi, who was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said he considered the farmers' protest to be "pavitra (pure)". However, he urged the country to stay wary of "andolanjeevis".

"I consider the Kisan Andolan to be Pavitra. But, when Andolanjeevis hijack Pavitra Andolans, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers- does it serve a Pavitra Andolan," the prime minister said in the lower house.

"There are people who talk the right things. But this same section, when it comes to doing the right things, fail to convert words into action. Those who talk big on electoral reforms oppose One Nation One Election. They speak of gender justice but oppose Triple Talaq," he added.

Modi said the central government and the Parliament have great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them. He again allayed apprehensions on the farm laws, saying neither any agriculture 'mandi' (market) has shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped, rather the MSP has only increased which no one can deny.

During his address, the prime minister also took a sharp dig at the Congress and said its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha units move in opposite directions. He asserted that such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solutions for the country's problems. PM Modi's remarks came amid a walkout by members of the Congress in Lok Sabha, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, when he was speaking on the three farm laws during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President for his address.

"The condition of the Congress party, a very old party which ruled the country for about six decades, has now become such that its Rajya Sabha unit moves in one direction while the Lok Sabha unit moves in another direction". Such a "divided" and "confused" party can neither do any good for itself nor can it think of any solution to the country's problems, Modi said.

"Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. The Congress is also there in Rajya Sabha, their senior leaders are there, they debate with a lot of enthusiasm and express their views. On the other hand, there is the other section of the Congress (in Lok Sabha)....Time will tell," the prime minister said.

