Delhi Elections 2020: AAP manifesto promises pollution control, education, cleanliness

Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party releases manifesto ahead of Delhi Elections 2020

Ahead of the polling of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on February 8, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its election manifesto.

During the launch of the manifesto, Delhi Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the manifesto focuses on the issues that the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has been tackling in the last 5 years. He said that the AAP would focus on more CCTV cameras in Delhi, 24*7 water availability amongst other issues.

AAP has also addressed one of the more serious issues in the capital -- pollution. Sisodia said that AAP would reduce pollution level by 1/3rd level.

He also said that Kejriwal-2 government, if it was given a chance, would commit itself to cleaning the Yamuna river. "Clean air and clean Yamuna is the vision of the Aam Aadmi Party," Sisodia said.

