Maharashtra assembly election: Congress releases list of 52 candidates

The Congress Party on Tuesday released a list of 52 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will contest from Karad South constituency. The assembly elections for the 288-member House in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

Earlier today, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released its first list of 27 candidates for Maharashtra elections. The list did not name a candidate from Worli in Mumbai, from where Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray -- son of Raj's cousin Uddhav Thackeray -- will be making his electoral debut.

The MNS fielded Kishor Shinde from Kothrud seat in Pune city, against state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

In Mumbai, the MNS fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Karna Bala Dunbale from Chembur, Sanjay Turde from Kalina, Virendra Jadhav from Goregaon, Sandeep Desai from Versova, Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar West, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (West), Arun Surve from Dindoshi and Rajesh Yerunkar from Dahisar.

BJP also announced the names of 125 candidates for the Maharashtra polls and said it will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat and the Maharashtra unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, from Kothrud in Pune, according to the list released by the party's general secretary, Arun Singh.