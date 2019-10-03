Haryana assembly election: TikTok star Sonali Phogat gets BJP ticket, to contest against Kuldeep Bishnoi

TikTok star Sonali Phogat gets BJP ticket

TikTok star Sonali Phogat has been fielded as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Haryana assembly election. Phogat will contest against Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Haryana.

BJP has nominated Surendar Rana from Naraingarh, Pramod Viz from Panipat City, Nirmal Choudhary from Ganaur and Meena Narwal from Kharkhauda.

Dudram Bishnoi has been nominated from Fatehabad seat, Shashiranjan Parmar from Tosham and Laxman Yadav from Kosli.

Others named in the list include Sunil Musepur (Rewari), Sudhir Singla (Gurgaon) and Deepak Mangla (Palwal).

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

The politics of Adampur, mainly in the assembly polls, is dominated by the Bishnoi family.

The constituency is largely located along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Bhajan Lal won this seat in 2000 and 2005 and became the Chief Minister of the state.

Starting in 1969, when he first won the Adampur seat, Bhajan Lal won the seat eight times. His wife, Jasma Devi, and son Bishnoi won the seat once each in 1987 and 1998.

Bishnoi, whose hotel in a prime business space of Gurgaon worth Rs 150 crore has been attached by the Income Tax department considering it as a 'benami' asset, is the MLA from Adampur, while his wife Renuka Bishnoi represents the Hansi seat in the state Assembly.

The couple had won the 2014 Assembly election as the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) candidates. The party was later merged with the Congress in 2016.

Their son, Bhavya Bishnoi, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Hisar parliamentary seat as a Congress candidate.

This time, Renuka was denied the ticket by the Congress. But Bishnoi's brother and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan was declared candidate from the Panchkula seat which he earlier represented.

