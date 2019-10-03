Congress releases list of 84 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

he Congress late Wednesday night released its list for 84 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, fielding all its sitting MLAs except one.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda will contest from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, while the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will contest from his Kaithal Assembly constituency.

Congress releases a list of 84 candidates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Haryana. BS Hooda to contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Surjewala from Kaithal, Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur & Kiran Chaudhary to contest from Tosham. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/jRMGWyK1iN — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Out of the 17 sitting MLAs in the Haryana Assembly, the party fielded 16, barring Renuka Vishnoi who represented the Hansi constituency.

Both the sons of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal have been fielded by the party, with Kuldeep Vishnoi from Adampur, in Hisar, and his brother and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from the Panchkula seat which he earlier represented.

The son and the daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal have also been given party tickets, with Ranveer Mahindra fielded from the Badhra seat and Kiran Chaudhary from the Tosham seat.

Former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma has been fielded from the Ganaur Assembly seat, while another former minister, Geeta Bhukkal, has been fielded from the Jhajjar reserved constituency.

Former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from his traditional Meham constituency.

The names of Haryana Congress chief Selja and former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar do not figure in this list.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

VIDEO: BJP releases first list of candidates for Haryana polls, Khattar to contest from Karnal

ALSO READ | Haryana Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of candidates, Khattar to contest from Karnal