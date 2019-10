Dadri Result Live: Babita Phogat takes early lead

Early trends show BJP candidate Babita Phogat has taken a lead over Congress' Nirpender Singh.

In 2014, Rajdeep of INLD won from Dadri by defeating the BJP candidate Somvir by 1610 votes. Rajdeep secured 43,400 votes (32.84%) as compared to Somvir's 41,790 (31.62%).

In 2019, 17 candidates contested from Dadri as compared to 18 contestants in 2014.

In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.11%.