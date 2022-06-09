World University Ranking: IIT Delhi climbs 11 positions to 174th rank; DU, JNU slip. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DU, JNU, Jamia slip in QS World University Ranking; IIT Delhi up by 11 places

World University Ranking: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has risen 11 places to 174th rank, as per the coveted QS World University ranking. The data also revealed prominent universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have slipped from their respective positions.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), global higher education analyst, on Thursday, released the 19th edition of the world's most popular comparative data about university performance.

Here's how popular universities have been ranked as per the World University Ranking

Universities that climbed ranking

IIT Delhi - has risen 11 places to 174th rank

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru - is the fastest rising South Asian University among the coveted QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having gained 31 places

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - four institutes have figured in the category attaining a higher rank compared to the previous edition

Savitribai Phule Pune University - is now ranking 225th for faculty and student ratio (FSR)

OP Jindal Global University - now ranking 235th for FSR

IISc Bengaluru - now ranking 276th for FSR

Universities that slipped in ranking

Delhi University - which is the 10th best Indian university to figure in the 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university ranking, has slipped to the 521-530 category from 501-510 bracket earlier

JNU - which was between 751-800 last year is now between 801-1000

Jamia Hamdard - has declined to figure in the 1201-1400 bracket from being ranked between 1001-1200 in the last edition

University of Hyderabad - has slipped from being among 651-700 to 751-800

Jadavpur University - has slipped from 651-700 to 701-750

IIT-Bhubaneswar - has slipped from 701-750 to 801-1000

According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score.

Conversely, Indian universities continue to struggle with QS' measure of institutional teaching capacity. Thirty of India's 41 ranked universities have suffered declines in QS' Faculty and Student Ratio (FSR) indicator, with only four recording improvements, it showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

