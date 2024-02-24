UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-exam in six months, orders Yogi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Candidates, who appeared in the recently held UP Police Constable exam, stage a protest over paper leak allegations, in Lucknow (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh: In a major decision, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 will be cancelled after paper leak reports surfaced. The government has given instructions to conduct a re-examination within six months.

Apart from this, CM Yogi has said that strictest action will be taken against those who play with the hard work of the youth and the sanctity of the examination.

Those who violate the confidentiality of the examination are on the radar of STFand many major arrests have been made, the Chief Minister said.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi said, "Orders have been given to cancel the examination conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 6 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements."

In addition to this, the UP government has issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level.

Candidates can lodge a complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination.

The Yogi government's decision has come after thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam demanded a re-examination.

