'What kind of language is this?' PM Modi slams Rahul over 'people lying drunk on roads' remark in Varanasi

Addressing a public gathering in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has decided to give 100 per cent seats to Modi, to NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 15:53 IST
PM Modi in Varanasi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi over latter's 'people lying drunk on roads' remark in Varanasi and asked 'what kind of language is this?'.

The Congress scion didn't like the new Kashi and Ayodhya and he hates Lord Ram, said the Prime Minister adding that the former's comments shows his frustration.

Further hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, "Congress' Yuvraj says that youth of Kashi and UP are 'nashedi' (drug addict). What kind of language is this? Now they are taking out their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The youth of UP are busy in building a developed state."

"...They have spent two decades abusing Modi, and now they (Congress) are venting out their frustration on the youth of UP. Those who are not in their sense are calling youth of UP and my Kashi drunkards," the Prime Minister said.

 

More to follow...

