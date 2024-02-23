Video: PM Modi uses virtual reality headset to inspect Kashi ropeway project

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi uses virtual reality headset to inspect Kashi Ropeway project in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Friday, used a virtual reality headset to inspect the Kashi ropeway project.

The Prime Minister Narendra also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Varanasi, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, due in few weeks.

Addressing a rally, the PM Modi said, "In the last 10 years, the speed of development in Varanasi has also increased by many times."​

The Prime Minister further said that in the last 10 years, Varanasi has made him 'Banarasi'.

"The development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore have been inaugurated, and the foundation stone has been laid. These projects will give a boost to the development of Northern India along with Kashi," PM Modi said.

"Animal husbandry a medium to make women self-reliant and a support for small and landless farmers," he said.

The Prime Minister added that he is committed to improving lives of people in Kashi.

Earlier today, he interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Kashi a model of development and heritage across world, says PM Modi

"Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition," the prime minister said in his address at the university.

"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee," he added.

The echo of India's rich heritage, Modi told the gathering, is being heard worldwide.

Modi, referring to the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22 in Ayodhya, said, "Today, the world is seeing that after the installation of Ram Lalla's new grand idol, Ayodhya is flourishing like Kashi."

Similarly, the sites associated with Lord Buddha are being developed and an International airport has been constructed in Kushinagar, he said. Kushinagar is associated with Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Describing the "glory" of Kashi, Modi said, "People from every province, speaking different languages and dialects have settled in Kashi. In a place where there is such diversity, new ideas are born.”

"That's why on the occasion of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, I had said that it will give a decisive direction to India and will take India towards a bright future," he added.

"Vishwanath Dham, in its grand form, is taking India towards a decisive future. A seminar of scholars from across the country is now being held in the Vishwanath Dham complex while the Vishwanath Temple Trust is reviving the tradition of Shastrartha and it will generate new ideas," he said.

Modi said it was a matter of pride that during the 'Amrit Kaal', the young generation was taking the country to new heights.

“Kashi is the capital of all knowledge. Today, that power and form of Kashi are emerging again, it is a matter of pride for the whole of India," he said.

