UP Board Exam 2024 Paper Leak: UPMSP removes recognition of college from where papers were circulated

A significant decision has been taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Board Meeting today, March 1. The board has decided to remove the recognition of the college from where the paper was leaked in Agra. The mathematics paper was leaked from Shri Atar Singh Inter College Rojauli in Agra, Intermediate Biology on 29th February which was circulated on WhatsApp group.

UP board warns other schools as well

An official notice has been released stating that Shri Atar Singh Inter College in Rojauli, Agra, has been de-recognized due to the distribution of question papers via a WhatsApp group during an exam. This decision was made during the board meeting on March 1, 2024. The notice also clearly states that if any other school breaches the confidentiality of question papers in the future, their recognition will also be terminated.

Centre Administrator Arrested

The board has also informed that the centre administrator Rajendra Singh and another person have been arrested and sent to jail while the static magistrate is being interrogated. Police have taken action to arrest the main accused Vinay Chaudhary, and others.

In the second shift of the UP Board Class 12th exam 2024, Biology and mathematics papers were shared on a WhatsApp group named 'All principals Agra' at 3.11 pm by the computer working at Atar Singh Inter college.

The board denied the paper leak and said that that time, one hour and 141 minutes had passed since the start of the exam and all the candidates were taking the exam peacefully at their designated exam centres.