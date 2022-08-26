UGC releases list of 'fake' universities in India | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website.

UGC releases fake university list: UGC declares Several universities were declared fake by Universities Grant Commission (UGC) on Friday. These have also been revoked from conferring any degree to the students. The state-wise details of fake universities are available on UGC’s website ugc.ac.in.

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

According to the list, Delhi has eight fake universities which include All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh comes in a close second with seven such universities. These include Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.

(With inputs from PTI)

