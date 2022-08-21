25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE The decision in connection to this was taken last week.

UGC woos international students: Universities and higher education institutions across the country will now be allowed to create up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign students in their undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes while the students will not be required to go through the entrance process for admissions in India, according to the UGC.

A decision in this regard was taken at a University Grants Commission (UGC) meeting last week on "internationalisation of UG and PG programmes in India", officials said. The supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total sanctioned strength and the decision regarding these seats will be taken by concerned higher educational institutions (HEIs) according to specific guidelines and regulations issued by the regulatory bodies considering the infrastructure, faculty and other requirements.

"Indian HEIs may admit international students based on the equivalence of entry qualification held by them. The equivalence is to be determined by UGC or any other body recognised by UGC for such purpose or the concerned regulatory bodies of the country. HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

"HEIs may create up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats for international students, over and above of their total sanctioned enrolment for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

"The decision regarding 25 per cent supernumerary seats has to be carried out by the concerned higher educational institutions as per specific guidelines/regulations issued by the regulatory bodies considering the infrastructure, faculty and other requirements," he added.

The supernumerary seats for international students will not include the international students under exchange programmes and through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between institutions or between Indian government and other countries. The HEIs will also be permitted to admit international students using a transparent admission process as is done by the foreign universities and that these students do not have to go through the entrance process used for admissions in India.

"The seats shall be exclusively meant for the international students both in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. A seat remained unfilled in the supernumerary category, shall not be allocated to anyone other than an international student. International students in this context shall be defined as the one who shall possess a foreign passport," the official explained.

The commission has decided that the provision of creating supernumerary seats for international students should be formalised by way of approval of the statutory body of the HEIs in accordance with the guidelines and regulations issued by the regulatory bodies from time to time.

"The supernumerary seats in professional and technical institutes shall be governed by the respective statutory bodies. All details regarding a number of seats available for international students in each programme, fee prescribed for the same, admission process, eligibility conditions etc. shall be made available on the website of the HEI," the official said.

According to Ministry of External Affairs' data, a total of 23,439 foreign students arrived in India in 2021. However, the number used to be higher in pre-pandemic years. In 2019, over 75,000 international students had come to India for higher studies.

Also Read: UGC guidelines: Universities mandated to complete admissions to 1st year by Sept 30, begin session by Oct 1