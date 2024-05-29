Schools closed in Bihar in view of scorching heat, CM issues order

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in Bihar

The scorching heat has created havoc all over India. Some areas have experienced temperatures of around 50 degrees Celsius and even higher. In response to this extreme heat, the Bihar government has issued an order to shut down all schools in the state.

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has instructed the Chief Secretary, Brajesh Mehrotra, to close the schools due to the scorching heat and severe heatwave. Additionally, he has directed the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of the Crisis Management Group and take other necessary actions in response to the current situation.

Stay in touch with school authorities

Initially, the government had planned to change the school timings but ultimately decided to close all schools. As per the previous schedule, the schools from Classes 1 to 8 were ordered to remain functional between 6 am to 10 am till June 8. However, now, all schools will remain closed, as per the new order released by the Bihar administration. However, the date of the holidays has yet not been mentioned on the order. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the respective school authorities for more details.

Temperature crossed 45 degrees

In Bihar, the temperature has crossed 45 degrees. As per the information provided by the India meteorological department, in Aurangabad district, the mercury has reached 48 degrees Celsius. In Gaya, the mercury crossed 46 degrees and broke the record of 54 years. The forecast department issued a heatwave warning to five districts including Buxar, Aurangabad, Gaya, Kaimur and Rohtas districts. As per the forecast department, these districts will experience the heatwaves on Wednesday (May 29). There is also an alert for seven districts for a hot night on Wednesday for Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Bhabua, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Nawada.

On May 28, the temperature was 46.4 in Buxar, 46.8 in Gaya, 41 in Chhapra, 47 in Dehri, 42.9 in Sheikhpura, 42.5 in Jamui, 45.6 in Bhojpur, 43.9 in Vaishali and 44.1 degree Celsius in Rajgir.