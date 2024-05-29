Bihar school timing changed amid intense heatwave conditions, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar School Timing changed due to intense heatwave conditions

The Bihar Administration has changed the school timings due to rising temperatures. As per the new order, schools from classes 1 to 8 across the state will remain operational between 6 am to 10 am. This order will remain effective till June 8. Earlier, the school timings were changed to 6 am to 12 pm but due to intense heatwave conditions, the administration has decided to change the exam timings again. Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with the school authorities for the latest information.

No change in Mission Daksh and Special Classes schedule

According to the order, there is no change in the schedule of Mission Daksh and special classes. After distributing the mid-day meal, the students from classes 1 to 8 will be sent to their homes. The administration has taken this decision for the well-being of students.

Meanwhile, On the morning of May 29, over 50 students fainted at Mankaul Middle School in the Ariari block of Sheikhpura district of Bihar due to extreme heatwave conditions. According to the forecast department, the temperature in the district has been recorded between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius. Initially, six students lost consciousness, but subsequently, many more students started collapsing. The incident began after the students attended an assembly for prayers and proceeded to class. The entire situation caused chaos in the school and district.

Most of the schools across India have announced summer vacations owing to the scorching heatwave. States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have already announced summer vacations in their schools for a month.