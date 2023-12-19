Rainfall triggers holiday in Tirunelveli District: All Schools and Colleges closed tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools, and colleges of Tirunelveli district are to remain closed tomorrow, December 19.

Due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, a holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district for tomorrow, December 20th. Also, the district collector has postponed all scheduled exams. All students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more latest updates.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the news agency wrote, 'Tamil Nadu | A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district tomorrow (20th December). The exams that were to be held are also postponed: District Collector, Tirunelveli'.

IMD issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu's Tenskasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunvaneli, and Kanyakumari districts. As per the India Metrological Department, Tamil Nadu received isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls from 0830 IST on December 18 to 0830 IST on December 19.

Weather in Tamil Nadu

On December 19 at 7 am, the Chennai Meteorological Department predicted moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rainfall at isolated places over several districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. The forecast department has also predicted light rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

The incessant rains in Tamil Nadu have claimed at least three lives and left around 500 rail passengers stranded in flooded stations. Considering the alarming situation, all educational institutions are closed on Monday.

To control the situation in the state, Cheif Minister M K Stalin has requested Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to urgently deploy more helicopters for rescue and relief in Tamil Nadu's southern districts. He wrote a letter on December 19 stating, 'The southern districts of Tamil Nadu have received unprecedented rainfall in the last two days. Some locations have received their highest rainfall recorded ever since 1871. Due to this, around 40 lakh people living in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been very badly affected. The situation is particularly extremely serious in Srivaikuntam and Tuticorin towns due to large floods in the Thamirabarani River and adjoining areas. '