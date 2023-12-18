Follow us on Image Source : FILE Southern Tamil Nadu districts declare shutdown of educational institutes amid heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu Government has announced a school holiday in some districts including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasib due to heavy falls. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has reported the presence of a cyclonic storm observed in the Comorin area and its surrounding vicinity, spanning up to mid-tropospheric levels.

A Red Alert has been issued for the state as heavy to very heavy rainfall, measuring over 204.44 mm, is anticipated to persist over southern Tamil Nadu on Monday, December 18.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena informed reporters that due to unprecedented rains causing citywide flooding, the services of the Army, Navy, and Air Force have been requested. Additionally, 84 boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. The extraordinary rainfall has resulted in water levels reaching knee-to-waist-deep in many areas. Consequently, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges considering the prevailing conditions.

Moreover, water has entered numerous residences in low-lying areas, and certain hospital premises have also been flooded. Submerged roads have left vehicles stranded due to the extensive waterlogging.

The water level surged beyond 4 feet at Ozhuginacheri in Kanyakumari district, submerging paddy fields due to the overflow of the Pazahayaru River. Additionally, a link road leading to Madurai near Ottapidaram has been entirely severed due to the flooding. Continuous heavy rainfall has severely affected railway operations, leading to the submersion of rail tracks in floodwater. This inundation has also resulted in the washing away of 'the ballast,' disrupting normal train services.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in light of the Thamirabarani river overflowing, has instructed authorities to initiate the release of excess water into the Kannadian channel, marking a trial run for a river-linking project in southern Tamil Nadu.

Excessive water from the Pechiparai, Perunjani, and Papanasam dams is being discharged, with alert messages (SMS) sent to over two lakh residents. The release of surplus water is part of preparatory measures for the Thamirabarani, Karumeniyaru, and Nambiyaru river-linking project.

The Tamil Nadu government has mobilized teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces. Furthermore, local authorities and police have made necessary arrangements to aid and relocate individuals from vulnerable, inundated areas to designated relief centers.