Tamil Nadu's southern districts grapples with ongoing heavy rains, relief operations ramp up

Tamil Nadu: Commuters on a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Chennai district.

Extreme and continuous heavy rainfall persists in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, with Palayamkottai recording 26 cm and Kanyakumari recording 17 cm on Monday. In the wake of these torrential rains, residents in flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli district have sought refuge in shelter camps. Images from one such camp depict people queuing for ration assistance.

Thoothkudi district, particularly Srivaikuntam, witnessed a staggering 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday, with predictions of further extremely heavy rainfall in the area. Talukas including Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, and Ottapidram are also expected to experience intense rainfall. While there are no reports of structural damage, heavy downpours have led to losses in the form of cattle in Thoothkudi.

Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall by 5:30 pm on Sunday, contributing to the worsening flood situation. Virudhunagar district also faced heavy rain, prompting the District Collector to declare a holiday for schools on December 18.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools, colleges, private institutions, banks, and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heavy rain in specific districts on December 18 and 19.

District authorities are actively addressing the situation, with the deployment of 250 State Disaster Response Forces and the National Disaster Response Force in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Tenkasi districts. Minister KKSSR Ramachandran assured that necessary measures are being taken, with ministers and IAS officers assigned to monitor the affected districts. Relief camps have been set up to accommodate the affected population, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring public safety amid the challenging weather conditions.

