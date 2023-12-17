Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin initiates Rs 6,000 flood relief for Cyclone-affected families

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai: A woman retrieves her belongings with floodwater after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched the distribution of Rs 6,000 in cash assistance to families affected by the recent floods induced by Cyclone Michaung. The state government has allocated Rs 1,486.93 crore for this relief effort, benefiting approximately 25 lakh families in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, and Kancheepuram.

Stalin personally handed out cash assistance to women heads of families in Velachery, one of the severely affected areas. This marks the beginning of the disbursement of flood relief to people in Chennai and nearby regions. State Ministers, elected representatives, and top officials participated in the event.

In a letter to DMK workers, Stalin highlighted the appreciation received from the central government team that assessed the damage. He stated that this acknowledgment serves as both a certificate of the government's dedicated work and a rebuke to those attempting to politicize the situation.

The distribution process involves issuing tokens specifying the date and time for cash distribution at local ration shops. Individuals who have not received tokens can apply at fair-priced shops to access cash assistance. A total of 24,25,336 families will benefit from this relief effort, with Chennai having the most beneficiaries (approximately 13.72 lakh families), followed by Tiruvallur (6.08 lakh) and Chengelpet (3.12 lakh). Kancheepuram will see 1,31,149 ration card holders benefitting from the cash assistance.

The cash relief will be distributed at Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets from 9 am to 1 pm and between 3 pm and 5 pm. The heavy rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts on December 3 and 4, caused by Cyclone Michaung, prompted the government's response. Chief Minister Stalin had previously announced the Rs 6,000 cash assistance on December 9, following a visit by a Union Home Ministry team to assess the flood damage.

Also read | As COVID-19 cases rise in Kerala, Tamil Nadu govt take steps to tackle fresh outbreak